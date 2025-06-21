The Houthi military militia in northern Yemen, operating on behalf of the Shiite regime, issued a strong statement Saturday expressing full support for Iran in its struggle against Israel.

In an official statement published under the name "The Yemeni Armed Forces," it was claimed that this is "a campaign of the entire Islamic nation," and that any American attack against Iran will lead to an assault on American ships in the Red Sea.

According to the Houthis, Israel, with US assistance, is trying to achieve regional hegemony through its war in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran. They also claimed that the aim is "to overthrow the Islamic regime in Tehran — the main obstacle to implementing its plans."

The statement reads: "Yemen's position is principled and permanent — opposition to the Zionist aggression against our brothers in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and any Arab or Islamic country."

Regarding threats towards the US, the militia stated: "In the event that the United States attacks Iran alongside the Israeli enemy, we will respond by attacking its ships in the Red Sea."

The Houthis added that they are monitoring the movement of ships in the area and intend to take "legitimate steps to protect Yemen," emphasizing that "we will never abandon our brothers in Gaza."