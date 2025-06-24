President Isaac Herzog today, Tuesday, visited the site of the Iranian missile strike which hit an apartment building causing widespread damage to homes and a kindergarten, and claiming the lives of four residents in the southern Israeli city of Be’er Sheva.

After witnessing the destruction, President Herzog spoke to the media and stated: “What we've seen here is outrageous and extremely painful. That missile, which is one of the heaviest missiles in the Iranian arsenal, way above 400 kilos, landed here specifically to kill women, children, the elderly, people living ordinary lives. It demolished a kindergarten school, demolished apartments and unfortunately, had a heavy toll of four innocent civilians. I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the families."

"This is a terrible loss, and it shows exactly who we are facing. We are facing an evil enemy which has decided simply to destroy and hurt and kill. What we have done, successfully, in this operation is to remove the Iranian nuclear threat looming above Israel, the region and the free world.

"In this respect, I commend, I commend the Israeli leadership, Prime Minister Netanyahu, the Cabinet, and, of course, the Israeli military I commend, and thank wholeheartedly, President Donald Trump, and of course, the US Air Force and I commend all those who've been involved in this operation - an operation that clearly has a direct impact on the well being and safety of the of the world, the region and the State of Israel.

"It's so tragic that it comes with such a heavy loss, but historically speaking, it's a major step forward. I hope that we did all it will also enable process forward for inclusion, for peace and a better future for all of us in the region. This has to start with bringing our hostages back home as soon as possible. And I pray and hope that all the necessary steps we'll take will be taken so that we will have our sons and daughter back Home from Gaza,” Herzog stated.