Trump: 'Houthis capitulated, we'll stop bombing them'

US President Donald Trump said today (Tuesday) that the Houthi rebel group has communicated that it will stop attacking commercial shipping following the attacks by the US and Israel in recent days and that the US would cease its attacks on Houthi targets as well.

The Houthis have announced they don't want to fight anymore. They just don't want to fight, and we will honor that, and we will stop the bombings. They have capitulated. But more importantly, we will take their word. They say they will not be blowing up ships anymore," Trump stated.

The President added that he would make "a significant announcement" ahead of his upcoming trip to the Middle East.

Earlier, it was reported that the Egyptian government has accepted a new Gaza ceasefire proposal from the US. It is unknown if Trump's announcement is related to this proposal.

This afternoon, the IAF struck Sana'a International Airport in the Yemeni capital, completely destroying the airport that had been used by the Houthis to smuggle weapons into Yemen.

The strike on the Sana'a airport follows the airstrikes on the Hodeidah Port yesterday. Both airstrikes were carried out in retaliation for the Houthi ballistic missile strike on Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday.