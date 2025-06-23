Over 50,000 Israelis are completely unprotected from missile attacks tonight because they have no access to bomb shelters. These families huddle in what they hope is the safest room in their house, listening to windows rattle, knowing that if anything hits nearby, it could be fatal.

The situation is so desperate that some families are sleeping in train stations for safety - while others don't even have that option.

The most vulnerable live in neighborhoods with no bomb shelters, in caravans or old wooden homes, and in areas where the nearest shelter is over 10 minutes away. When sirens sound, they have nowhere to run.

A critical campaign has just been launched by Organization Shomrei Yisroel to purchase and place mobile bomb shelters in 5 small communities in Gush Etzion who currently have no bomb shelter at all.

"This isn't about luxuries, it's about saving lives every day", says Shomrei Yisroel. "Without safe rooms, there would have been more injuries and casualties. These communities know that without safe rooms, any hit, even an indirect one, can be fatal."

The cost per shelter, including delivery, is around $20,000. This means a complete mobile bomb shelter that can protect an entire community can be installed for less than the cost of a new car.

To install these 5 shelters, $100,000 needs to be raised in the next 6 days. Every person deserves access to a bomb shelter in times like these, and spots are filling up fast.

Right now, families in these 5 communities are going to sleep tonight without protection. With your help, they could have mobile bomb shelters installed by this weekend.

