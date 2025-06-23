Question: Does it mean we do not have enough faith if we feel it is necessary to cooperate with President Trump and the US military might in order to win? Rabbi Micha Halevy makes the issue clear: (See transcript below):

I was asked, following our collaboration with the United States in destroying the nuclear program in Iran, how to view this from a faith-based perspective: does the People of Israel need the help of the nations?

And the answer is:

The people of Israel went to war as a rising lion, with a very special spirit, ready to fight to the end, to destroy the nuclear program even without the United States.

This is the spirit with which the people of Israel rose as a lion.

The United States joined in the same spirit.

This is how we should view things, because we don't say "my strength and the might of my hand have given me this power (Dvarim 8:17)," but instead, "you shall remember the Lord your G-d, for it is He who gives you the power to succeed, (Dvarim 8:18)."

Therefore, "although some trust in chariots and some in horses, we will call out the Name of the Lord our G-d (Psalms 20:8)."

We also have chariots and horses, the Iranians too have chariots and horses, and so does the United States, but we will always call out the Name of the Lord.

Moreover, the great spirit that took hold within the people of Israel, the leaders of the state and the army, also drove the United States to take part.

We thank you for being emissaries of the Holy One, Blessed be He, and on this the Talmud says in Tractate Avodah Zarah, that when the nations came and said, "We fought for Israel,"

And the Holy One Blessed Be He told them:

"Wars—I wage them."

We fight with G-d's help, the Master of wars, Sower of righteousness, Bringer of salvations.

A good and blessed week to all.