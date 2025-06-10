Argentine President Javier Milei, who is currently visiting Israel, posted a video to social media on Tuesday showing interceptors flying over his hotel in Jerusalem as they attempt to intercept the Houthi missile that was launched from Yemen.

While sirens did not sound in Jerusalem on Tuesday, the interceptions and attempts to do so are generally visible from areas wider than those that receive the alerts.

Together with the video, Milie posted a map showing areas where sirens sounded and a photo of a diagram of a rocket.

The President wrote in the post: "I strongly suggest that when you comment on what's happening in Israel, you keep in mind what it's like to live under this situation... I just saw this from the hotel where I'm staying in Jerusalem."