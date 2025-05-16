IAF fighter jets take off for Yemen IDF Spokesperson's Unit

15 fighter jets took part in Friday’s airstrikes targeting Houthi targets in Yemen, said the IDF, dropping over 30 munitions on targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime.

The strikes marked the eighth time that the IDF has struck Houthi targets in Yemen since the start of the war.

Houthi targets that were struck IDF Spokesperson's Unit

In an earlier statement, the IDF said it struck and dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites belonging to the Houthis in the Hudaydah and Salif Ports in Yemen.

According to the IDF, "These ports are used to transfer weapons and are a further example of the Houthi terrorist regime's systematic and cynical exploitation of civilian infrastructure in order to advance terrorist activities."

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said, "The strikes were conducted after numerous advanced warnings issued by the IDF to the population in the area in order to mitigate the risk of harm to civilian population in the areas of these sites. Any hostile activity in these ports will continue to be prevented."

Houthi targets that were struck IDF Spokesperson's Unit

It further noted that, over the past year and a half, the Houthi terrorist regime has been operating under Iranian direction and funding in order to harm the State of Israel and its allies, undermining regional stability and disrupting global freedom of navigation.

"In light of the Houthi terrorist regime's use of these ports for terrorist activity, the IDF continues to warn individuals in the area of the ports to evacuate."

Friday’s strike came after the Houthis launched another long-range missile toward Israel Thursday night.

The missile was intercepted by the Arrow 3 defense system, but not before sirens sounded at 9:10 p.m. across central Israel, including in the Dan Region, the Sharon, the Shfela, and parts of Judea and Samaria.

The alert interrupted Lag Ba’Omer celebrations, as many families and children were gathered around traditional bonfires.

The missile launch also disrupted air traffic, causing temporary halts in takeoffs and landings at Ben Gurion Airport. Interception debris fell in the Gush Etzion community of Alon Shvut .

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)