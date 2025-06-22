ZAKA360 volunteers have been at the site of every missile hit across Israel. Their life-saving equipment is now critically depleted after responding to multiple emergency zones including in Bat Yam, Rishon LeZion, and Soroka Hospital.

The organization has issued an urgent call to help replenish their supplies immediately. Without proper equipment restocking, they cannot be adequately prepared for future missile strikes that intelligence suggests may be imminent.

ZAKA360 volunteers are consistently among the first responders at every impact site. They perform specialized work that other emergency teams cannot handle: searching for trapped people in collapsed structures, delivering critical first aid in hazardous conditions, and ensuring those who lost their lives receive halachically kosher burial.

Their work is painstaking and hazardous, requiring highly specialized equipment that gets damaged or depleted during rescue operations. The equipment they use is unlike standard emergency gear - it must function in collapsed building environments and contaminated zones.

Rabbi Meir Barel, Head of Operations at ZAKA360, demonstrated this commitment when he spoke at Soroka Hospital and affirmed his dedication to stay at every site as long as necessary. However, staying at sites means nothing without functional equipment.

The reality facing ZAKA360 is urgent: they have proven their effectiveness at every emergency site, but equipment gets destroyed or depleted with each operation. Unlike other first responders who focus on immediate evacuation, ZAKA360 volunteers work in the most dangerous phases of rescue operations.

Without immediate restocking, they may be severely limited in their ability to save lives during future attacks. This is not theoretical - it is an operational reality that affects every Israeli who might need emergency rescue.

ZAKA360 is a critical component of Israel's first responder network. When missiles strike residential areas, these volunteers risk their lives crawling through debris and unstable structures to reach victims that other teams cannot access.

The injured and fallen across Israel depend on ZAKA360's specialized capabilities. The organization has the volunteers and expertise ready - they just need the community to ensure they have working equipment when the next emergency strikes.

It is unclear when the next wave of missiles will come, but ZAKA360 maintains constant alert status. Their volunteers are ready to respond immediately, but readiness requires functional specialized equipment.

Your donation provides critically needed supplies that enable ZAKA360 to continue their unique mission: saving lives and ensuring that none are forgotten in the rubble. Every piece of equipment you help provide could be the tool that saves someone's life during the next emergency.

The next missile strike will happen without warning. ZAKA360 will be there - they always are.

Help ensure they have the equipment needed to save lives and honor the fallen.