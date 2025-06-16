Iran ZAKA360 ZAKA360

ZAKA360 has issued a time-sensitive appeal to replenish their supplies and provide the necessary equipment to their volunteers.

The volunteers have engaged in dangerous work non-stop at Bat Yam and Rishon Lezion to rescue those trapped under buildings and give the fallen a Jewish burial. Volunteers have crawled through twisted metal and broken concrete to save lives.

Every soul deserves to be brought home, and those who were killed deserve the dignity of a proper Jewish burial. But ZAKA360’s resources are running dangerously low. Without specialized equipment, the volunteers cannot continue their life-saving and life-honoring mission.

The heroes on the ground are doing their part. Now we must do ours. Please, help them with their life-saving work. Give whatever you can, now, to equip our first responders and bring dignity to the fallen. Donations will go directly toward life-saving tools and protective gear for the first responders on the ground.

Every contribution matters. To stand with those risking their lives, and to honor those who have lost theirs, please donate generously today. Your donation can save lives and ensure that none are forgotten in the rubble.

