Our eyes weep bitter tears over the fallen of Operation “Am K'Lavi” (Rising Lion -With the Strength of a Lion) and the tragic destruction in so many places across the country. And yet, our hearts rejoice at the operation’s impressive success, which was meant to save Israel from the threat of nuclear annihilation that loomed over us — and at the additional proof that the greatest world power stands with us, with morality and justice.

But now is the time for policy.

We are all filled with deep gratitude to the Creator for the great miracles that accompanied us throughout the days of the operation — miracles of which we currently know only a tiny fraction. Some will be revealed in the future, and some we will never know — yet for all of them, we give thanks and praise.

Even so, we must not — and are forbidden to — rely on miracles. Therefore, we have a duty to raise our voices and awaken at this hour, when the military front is joined by the political one, and the Middle East is being reshaped through agreements and understandings, through secret negotiations and public meetings, and to make it absolutely clear that the renewed Middle East must include full Israeli sovereignty over all its land, including Judea and Samaria. A Palestinian Arab state cannot be established in the heart of our land.

With the removal of the Iranian threat, there may be those among decision-makers and policy-shapers who will argue that after the collapse of the Iranian Axis of Evil, a Palestinian Arab state is no longer such a significant threat to Israel. We must reject such ideas in their infancy and make clear that if the Middle East desires stability and security, and if the State of Israel wishes to live and exist, we must absolutely reject such a disastrous notion.

The decision made by U.S. President Donald Trump to step into the thick of the Iranian conflict and deliver decisive blows gives him a dominant role in shaping the emerging agreements. Our hope and prayer is that he clearly understands the reality, and that relevant parties from Israel and the U.S. have presented him with the facts proving there is no difference between the Palestinian Authority and Hamas — and between Hamas and Iran.

A terror state whose very purpose and aspiration is the destruction of Israel will pursue that goal by every means, will severely harm America’s loyal allies, will encourage and develop terrorism, will pose an existential threat to Israel and its citizens, and will undermine any chance for regional stability in the Middle East and beyond.

We trust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister Ron Dermer, and Ambassador Yechiel Leiter to faithfully represent the will of the people, and to honor the Knesset decision made a few months ago, in which an overwhelming and unprecedented majority of Knesset members expressed opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian Arab state.

Maintaining the status quo — continuing to define the territory as "disputed" — will only perpetuate instability and provide justification for ongoing and escalating terrorism. The American president’s proposal of voluntary emigration for the Arabs of Gaza and their rehabilitation in other countries around the world is appropriate and fitting for the Arabs of Judea and Samaria as well— especially considering that, as is well known, over 80% of them supported the October 7th massacre, regard it as a source of national pride, and thereby once again reveal the seriousness of their intentions when they speak and declare their vision of Israel’s destruction.

We must not leave open wounds, as we did after the Six-Day War. Open wounds like the status of Judea and Samaria after that war have led to ongoing and worsening disasters. Open wounds become infected and pose a true threat to the survival of the body itself. The bleeding wound must be treated by immediately applying sovereignty — even before any agreements are signed — and the sooner, the better.