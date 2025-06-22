Hamas issued a sharp condemnation of the US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites , calling them "a dangerous escalation, a blind alignment with the agenda of the Zionist occupation, a blatant violation of international law, and a direct threat to international peace and security."

The terror organization stated that "the American administration and the Israeli government bear full responsibility for the grave consequences of this aggression."

Meanwhile, the political bureau of Yemen’s Houthi rebels expressed strong support for Iran following the strikes, also denouncing the US operation.

“We condemn the American aggression against Iran and its nuclear facilities. This is a blatant violation of all international laws and treaties, a dangerous escalation, and a direct threat to regional and international peace and security,” the rebel group said.

“We declare our full support for Iran—its leadership, its people, and its military—in the face of American and Zionist aggression,” the group added.

Trump addressed the nation on Saturday night, following the strikes, and said that “the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.”

He also warned Iran and said, “This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran - far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember there are many targets left.”

In a subsequent post on Truth Social, Trump warned Iran against retaliating for the US strikes.

"Any retaliation by Iran against the United States of America will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight," he wrote.