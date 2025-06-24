Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli issued a stark warning to Jewish communities in the United Kingdom and Belgium during a recent appearance on The Owl podcast hosted by entrepreneur Liron Rose. Chikli called on Jews in both countries to "get up and leave," arguing that the political and social climates in those nations have deteriorated to a point of serious concern.

“Belgium and the UK have largely fallen. They have fallen,” Chikli declared during the interview. He warned that unless there is a dramatic political shift, both countries face being "conquered by Islamists." According to Chikli, the growing influence of radical Islamist elements has compromised the security and cultural fabric of these European societies, leaving Jewish communities vulnerable and unprotected.

The minister placed much of the blame on what he described as the failure of Europe's multicultural policies. “Multiculturalism in Europe has failed miserably,” he stated, claiming that instead of fostering inclusion and mutual respect, these policies have led to the empowerment of extremist ideologies. He went so far as to say that nations like the UK are now “held by the Islamists and simply submissive,” offering little resistance to what he views as a dangerous trend.

Chikli has in the past spoken about anti-semitism in England, claiming that the government was not doing enough against anti-semitism. "London is one of the top 10 cities in the world for anti-semitic discourse. Half of England's Jews are considering leaving the country, and more than 60% have experienced anti-semitism or know someone who has," he told Fox News.

London mayor Sadiq Khan claimed that since the October 7th massacre, the city had seen a rise in attacks on both Jews and Muslims. "The police continue to take action again anyone breaking the law, including anyone committing hate crime offenses."

A spokesperson for Khan added "The Mayor speaks with members of the Jewish community regularly, and despite their ongoing and real concerns, most don’t agree with the extent of the language used by the minister."