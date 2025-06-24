Iran launches missiles at northern Israel

Sirens sounded across northern Israel shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, after Iran launched a ballistic missile toward Israeli territory.

The IDF called on the public to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command and stated that the IAF was operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat.

The missile was assumed to have been intercepted; no injuries or fallen projectiles were reported.

The launch came three and a half hours after a ceasefire between Israel and Iran went into effect.

Minister of Defense Israel Katz condemned the violation of the ceasefire and stated: "In light of Iran's blatant violation of the ceasefire declared by the President of the United States, and the launch of missiles toward Israel—and in accordance with the Israeli government's policy to respond forcefully to any violation—I have instructed the IDF, in coordination with the Prime Minister, to continue the intensified strike operations in Tehran, targeting regime assets and terrorist infrastructure in the city. This follows the actions carried out yesterday."

Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionists) reacted to the launch, stating: "Teran will shake."

Overnight, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire. The Israeli government confirmed that Israel agreed to a bilateral ceasefire with Iran, in full coordination with President Trump, following what Prime Minister Netanyahu called the successful completion of Operation Rising Lion. The operation eliminated both nuclear and ballistic missile threats, achieved air superiority over Tehran, and struck key regime and military targets. Netanyahu hailed the campaign as a historic achievement that positions Israel among the world’s leading powers.

In the two hours leading up to the ceasefire, Iran launched six barrages of a total of approximately 20 missiles at Israel.

One of the missiles in that early-morning barrage struck a residential building in Be'er Sheva, murdering four and injuring dozens of others.