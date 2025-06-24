It didn’t take more than a few hours of “ceasefire” to realize that Iran is the new Gaza.

Every few years, there will be another round of fighting. Israel will strike, Iran will fire some ballistic missiles, people will die, and we will quickly forget them.

Israel will agree to a ceasefire following American pressure, the two sides will claim victory, and between the rounds, Israel will get hit by what it calls "tiftufim" - drips, that is, a missile or two once in a while.

Until one day, the heaviest blow, which Tehran has already begun planning, will come. Just as it did in Gaza, Jerusalem will claim they did not expect it, they will say, “Iran is deterred.”

They will claim that “we were certain that the US and we destroyed Iran's nuclear program, we had no idea it was pushed even more underground.” Of course, by then, Trump will not be around to suffer the humiliation of his fatal mistake.

With Trump clinging desperately to his delusions of grandeur as the man who brought peace between Israel and Iran and obliterated the Islamic regime’s nuclear ambitions, his acquiescence to action to prevent further enrichment during the next three and a half years is doubtful.

Iran is the new Gaza - just a whole lot deadlier.

Yitz Goldberg is a member of the Arutz Sheva news staff.