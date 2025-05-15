A newly formed, US-backed humanitarian organization announced on Wednesday its intention to commence aid operations in the Gaza Strip by the end of May, Reuters reported.

The group, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), called on Israel to immediately facilitate the entry of humanitarian assistance into the enclave under current protocols until its own infrastructure is established.

The move comes after a halt in aid deliveries to Gaza, stemming mainly from the fact that the Hamas terrorist organization has been taking the aid, meant for civilians in Gaza, as President Donald Trump himself has pointed out .

The GHF plans to implement a new distribution model, utilizing what it terms "secure distribution sites" within Gaza. However, the organization has expressed concern over the limited number of distribution points currently designated by Israel, primarily located in southern Gaza.

In a formal letter addressed to the Israeli government and quoted by Reuters, GHF Executive Director Jake Wood emphasized the necessity of expanding the distribution network to encompass the northern part of the Strip.

"GHF emphasizes that a successful humanitarian response must eventually include the entire civilian population in Gaza," Wood stated in the letter.

"GHF respectfully requests that Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) identify and deconflict sufficient locations in northern Gaza capable of hosting GHF operated secure distribution sites that can be made operational within thirty days," he added.

To bridge the gap until its own operations are fully functional, the GHF has urged Israel to expedite the flow of adequate aid "using existing modalities."