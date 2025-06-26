COGAT: Israel transferred 2,000 blood units to Gaza

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Spokesperson announced on Wednesday that 2,000 blood units were transferred to the Gaza Strip.

The spokesperson stated that the units were directly transferred to the Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip and were intended to support its continuous operation and treatments.

Simultaneously, trucks carrying medical equipment, emergency medications, and medications for chronic illnesses entered the Gaza Strip as part of the ongoing humanitarian aid effort.

COGAT noted: “We continue to facilitate medical and humanitarian aid for the residents of the Gaza Strip.”