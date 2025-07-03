First Sergeant Yaniv Almakayis, a police officer in the Central District, was killed this morning (Thursday) in a ramming incident during a police operation in Netanya.

Central District police officers arrested a driver in Netanya on suspicion of involvement in the accident in which Yaniv was killed. Traffic officers in the Sharon region have opened an investigation.

Almakayis, 42, from Netanya, is survived by his wife, four children, his mother, and five brothers and sisters. He joined the police in 2016 and served in the municipal policing unit at the Netanya station, and later served as a shift leader in the patrol unit.

MDA paramedic Shai Dreichelinger and MDA EMT Adir Moyal said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw the pedestrian lying unconscious, without a pulse and notbreathing. We began performing CPR, and in the end we were forced to declare him dead at the scene."