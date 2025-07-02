UPSTATE, NY - August 7, 2025 - Yamim Baim will make Jewish music history at the legendary Bethel Woods with the first-ever open-air Jewish concert of this magnitude. Throughout this unforgettable evening of unity and song, Chassidic music icon Avraham Fried, the genre-blending music of Zusha, and soulful rising star Shmuel will join Ishay Ribo onstage throughout his full-length evening concert. More details

A Night of Unity, Music, and Connection

Making Jewish music history on the storied grounds of the 1969 Woodstock festival, this landmark event will unite New York’s Jewish community around heartfelt and joyous music of connection and prayer.

“This event is a landmark achievement for Jewish music,” a producer shares. “The pristine upstate setting, the high production quality, and the powerful moments we'll share together - there’s never been anything like this.”

With tens of thousands of fans worldwide, Ishay Ribo’s music has become the soundtrack of a generation. Yamim Baim will mark his largest North American performance to date, featuring immersive sound, breathtaking visuals, and new arrangements developed exclusively for this event.

The evening’s guest artists represent the diverse sounds and stories of today’s Jewish world: legendary Chassidic music icon Avraham Fried’s timeless melodies from the heart, Zusha’s lively and soul-filled innovation, and Shmuel’s soft blend of timeless Jewish song. On a grassy hillside under the open sky, these four artists will captivate an audience of thousands with songs of hope, joy, and the Jewish soul.

Yamim Baim is already setting new standards for Jewish music production. From the custom lighting design to a one-of-a-kind acoustic system that preserves the raw beauty of the open-air venue while delivering world-class clarity, every technical element is crafted with intention.

“Nothing is recycled here,” a producer explains. “Every detail, from the flow of the night’s songs to the sound and visuals, is being custom-made for maximum meaning.”

Bethel Woods

Built on the site of the legendary 1969 Woodstock festival, Bethel Woods stands as one of America’s most iconic venues - a natural amphitheater with world-class acoustics and sweeping outdoor views.

Hosting Yamim Baim here marks the first time in history that a Jewish concert of this scale will take place at such a historic site, powerfully celebrating Jewish pride and presence on a stage that is seen as one of the world’s most prestigious.

“To come here, a place that defined a whole generation, and fill it with songs of tefillah, emunah, and our unity; it’s a moment of unparalleled power,” a team member reflects. “It’s taken years to make this dream come true.”

Bethel Woods offers two distinct ways to experience the concert, each with its own atmosphere:

The Pavilion : With covered, tiered seating under a roof, excellent sightlines, and an intimate, concert-hall feel, pavilion seating is perfect for fans who want to sit back and take in every moment in comfort.



: With covered, tiered seating under a roof, excellent sightlines, and an intimate, concert-hall feel, pavilion seating is perfect for fans who want to sit back and take in every moment in comfort. The Lawn: A vast, open grassy hill where you bring your own blanket or low-back chair, enjoying the show under the stars. The lawn creates a more casual, social atmosphere, ideal for families, camp groups, or anyone who wants to relax, dance, and soak up the star-filled night.

One Night. One Nation. One Song.

Yamim Baim is produced by Davidson Artists Management in collaboration with Bnei Akiva of the United States and Canada. This is an exclusive, one-night-only experience.

Whether you’re coming with family, friends, camp, or community, Yamim Baim promises to be the most meaningful Jewish concert event of the year.

August 7, 2025, Bethel Woods, Upstate New York

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Groups and VIP tickets: YamimBaim.com