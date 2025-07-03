The Hostages' Families Headquarters today featured a video promoting the cause of the hostages, including for the first time Hamas footage of Maxim Herkin and Bar Kuperstein. The footage had been released by Hamas some months ago but was not circulated without the consent of the families.

The video emphasized that "all 50 hostages are humanitarian cases - some are in life-threatening danger, and some face the danger of permanent disappearance."

"The families demand a comprehensive agreement that ensures the return of every last hostage. This is the worthy and moral act, one that does not require separation between siblings and immoral choices of one hostage over another."

The New York Times reported that an emerging deal with Hamas will include the release of 10 living hostages, alongside the transfer of 18 bodies, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

An Israeli source and a source close to Hamas quoted in the report said that the release of the hostages and transfer of the bodies will take place on five different dates during the 60-day ceasefire.

This is a significant change compared to the American proposal presented in May, which stipulated that all hostages be released by the seventh day of the ceasefire.

According to the plan, Hamas is required to refrain from conducting filmed "release ceremonies," as it did during the release of hostages at the beginning of the year ceasefire, an act that was met with international condemnations.