Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Kibbutz Nir Oz on Thursday, a year and nine months after a quarter of its residents were either murdered or abducted in the Hamas October 7th Massacre.

This was Netanyahu's first visit to the Kibbutz since the massacre. Since the war began, the Prime Minister has been the target of much criticism for not visiting the communities that were devastated by the massacre.

At the entrance to the kibbutz, bereaved families held a demonstration and attempted to prevent the Prime Minister from entering. The Prime Minister's security detail did not allow the demonstrators to block the motorcade.

During the visit, Netanyahu was filmed embracing Einav Zangauker, the mother of the hostage Matan Zangauker and a vocal critic of the Prime Minister.