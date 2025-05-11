Israeli security officials estimate that the distribution of humanitarian aid to Gaza will begin in about two weeks, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the plan, which is not yet final, significant humanitarian aid will be transferred to Gaza through a unique system operated by private American companies. These companies will be responsible for directly distributing food packages and supplies to Gaza residents, while IDF forces will provide security throughout the process.

The organizers emphasize that under the plan, each family will receive a basic aid package designed to meet essential needs for seven days. The boxes will contain basic foodstuffs and other essential supplies, and the goal of direct distribution by the American entities is to prevent Hamas from taking control of the aid and using it to benefit its terrorists or as a tool to pressure the population.

Meanwhile, the IDF vehemently denies a Saturday report claiming that a truck containing about 75,000 liters entered Gaza. According to military sources, this report is incorrect and does not reflect the reality on the ground.

At a Friday press conference, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee claimed that Israel is aware of and agrees to the renewal of humanitarian aid to Gaza, as demanded by US President Donald Trump. According to the aid plan presented by Huckabee, the IDF will secure the food distribution, but will not directly distribute the food itself, and Hamas will not be allowed to participate in the process.