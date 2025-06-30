Click here to contact Eliyahu and the Sparta group

Amid increasing global uncertainty and heightened interest in aliyah, a growing number of foreign buyers are looking to establish a foothold in Israel’s real estate market. Eliyahu Kleinman, owner of the Sparta Group, spoke on the Arutz Sheva Podcast about this trend and the services his company provides to clients abroad seeking to invest in or relocate to Israel.

“The dream of owning real estate in Israel connects people from all walks of life,” Kleinman said, emphasizing that motivations range from aliyah and vacation homes to strategic investment and family proximity. “It’s not just a financial decision—it’s emotional, even spiritual.”

However, Kleinman noted that many first-time buyers from abroad are unprepared for the complexities involved. “People are surprised by how different the process is,” he explained. “It’s a different market, different legal and tax systems, and above all—different expectations.”

One frequent challenge is the misconception around prices. “Some think Israel, as a Middle Eastern country, should be cheaper,” Kleinman said. “They’re shocked to learn that prices can rival or even surpass those in parts of the US. But this is the only land we have—it’s not duplicable.”

The Sparta Group specializes in walking clients through the intricacies of Israeli real estate, particularly those purchasing “on paper” in new developments. “It’s not just about signing a contract,” Kleinman stressed. “We’re with them from the initial dream to getting the keys—and beyond.”

Another hurdle is financing. “Many buyers are unaware that foreigners can obtain mortgages in Israel,” he noted. This often allows clients to consider larger or more flexible investment options than originally anticipated.

Kleinman also addressed the well-known construction index—known locally as the "madad"—which links a portion of purchase costs to fluctuating building material prices. “This surprises and sometimes frustrates people,” he acknowledged. “But many developers now offer fixed pricing to bring more certainty to the process.”

As for where clients are choosing to buy, Kleinman said preferences have expanded beyond the traditional Tel Aviv and Jerusalem markets. “Communities in places like Netanya, Raanana, and even the north and south are becoming attractive options,” he said. “It’s about lifestyle and finding a place that fits—not just prestige.”

The time zone gap also poses logistical challenges, which Sparta addresses by aligning its operations with American business hours and maintaining a US-based support team. “Zoom is great, but face-to-face is still crucial,” Kleinman said. “We fly out regularly to meet clients and host them here in Israel for personal tours.”

For those considering such a move, Kleinman’s message is clear: “Don’t go it alone. This is often one of the biggest decisions in someone’s life. With the right guidance, it can be not just a purchase, but the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.”

Sparta Group operates with a team of legal, financial, and logistical professionals to ensure every step—from transferring funds to customizing apartment layouts—is as seamless as possible.

“We do this because it’s more than real estate,” Kleinman concluded. “It’s helping people come home.”

"We recorded this podcast before the war with Iran, speaking about the importance of buying a home in Israel", Kleinman noted after the recording, "Now, after Israel’s clear victory, the message is even stronger: Israel has proven once again — it’s strong, it’s safe, and it’s the true home for the Jewish people".

"In a world filled with uncertainty and rising antisemitism, Israel stands as our anchor", ha added, "This isn’t just real estate. It’s resilience. It’s purpose. It’s home".

Click here to contact Eliyahu and the Sparta group