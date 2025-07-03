The Judea and Samaria District Police have been carrying on targeted enforcement operations against foreign tourists involved in anti-Israeli activities in the Judea and Samaria area.

Officers from the Hebron station, along with security forces, conducted operations in the Mt. Hebron region to locate foreigners suspected of involvement in activities harmful to state security.

During the operations, four foreign tourists residing in local villages were identified. The investigation revealed that the four filmed the security forces, refused to stop filming despite security guidelines, and were found to be involved in online incitement and association with anti-Israeli organizations.

The suspects were detained for questioning at the Hebron station and subsequently brought to a hearing with the Population and Immigration Authority.

At the conclusion of the hearing, it was decided to immediately remove them from the Judea and Samaria area and deport them from Israel within a week. Two of the tourists have already been deported from the country in the past day, and two more are expected to leave this coming Sunday.