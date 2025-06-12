The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) has accused the Hamas terrorist organization of preventing workers who were wounded in the Hamas attack on its local staff in the Gaza Strip last night from receiving the medical treatment they need.

According to GHF, eight workers were killed and 21 seriously injured late last night when Hamas militants opened fire on a bus en route to the organization’s aid distribution sites. The incident reportedly drew a crowd, forcing the attackers to flee.

The wounded and deceased were later transported by the International Red Cross Committee to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. However, the GHF stated that upon arrival, Hamas operatives threatened hospital staff and barred them from treating the injured. As of 2 p.m. today, the foundation says the victims remained untreated in the hospital parking lot.

“Our priority is ensuring the injured receive the urgent care they need,” the organization stated. “We are pursuing all available channels to move them to better-equipped medical facilities.”

GHF also urged those holding the bodies of the deceased to release them to their families for proper burial. Despite the tragedy, the foundation affirmed that both its international and local teams remain dedicated to delivering food aid to Gazans in need.