We are witnessing the rebirth of Nazi era inspired "Redemptive Antisemitism” which believes that all the world's problems are solved by exterminating and purifying humanity through annihilating Jews everywhere.

All you have to do is listen to the chants at the Glastonbury Festival, preceded by thousands of anti-Israel Jew-haters who demonstrate on the campuses of American Universities or on the streets of major urban cities everywhere in the United States. The very same slogans were shouted out by an illegal Egyptian Muslim immigrant as he attacked Jews in Boulder Colorado with flame blowers and fire bombs, one of whom died of her wounds this week, and by a leftist extremist as he shot point blank and murdered two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, D. C. as they were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum.

Despite historical record being supportive of our collective Jewish historical narrative and Israel becoming a nation admired and respected throughout the world, we have witnessed in recent years, primarily during the Democratic progressive administration of the Biden Presidency, a kind of pinnacle of Antisemitism and Jew hatred everywhere. This transformation from harboring anti-Semitic thoughts to physically attacking Jews, symbols of Israel or the Jewish religion, desecrating Jewish institutions, cemeteries, JCC’s, represents a historical leap that is reminiscent of Jew hatred during the Nazi era.

Antisemites have in a relatively short span of time created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation that Jews are conscious of whenever they leave their homes. Today’s Jew haters feel empowered due to the lack of determined enforcement and harbor a sense of immunity from being held accountable as they document their hatred on social media. Tolerating Jew hatred has become the new norm, allowing Jew haters to commit a violent attack on any Jew that crosses their path.

For the past century America was a “safe haven” for American Jews, enabling the Jewish community to reach the highest pinnacles of almost all fields of endeavor. Yet with the continuing daily anti-Semitic attacks reaching new heights, an updated understanding of how the old or classical Antisemitism has evolved into the new Antisemitism namely, “Redemptive Antisemitism," is due.

In the past we were accustomed to the classical type of Antisemitism, the “gentlemen’s agreement” type of bigotry and discrimination against Jews; residential restrictions, academic restrictions, cultural restrictions, and employment restrictions. Now, we have entered a new era of Jewish hatred that resonates from the past. As we move back to the future, and as Jews are hunted down and attacked violently in broad daylight on the streets of major cities in America, Canada and Europe, all you have to do to understand this new phenomenon is listen to their declarative threats.

The common thread unifying the desire for the total destruction of Jews is shared by Muslims, their radicalized supporters and Nazi ideology. They want Jews to die and they want to annihilate the Jewish community as a whole. These vicious barbarians want to “kill the Jews” with their own bare hands and show their actions to the world through social media.

A relatively unknown historical manifestation links together the radical Antisemitism of the Nazi ideology and the modern day Jew hatred by radical American/European Muslims and radicalized supporters. This common bond of “purifying” humanity of any Jewish presence promoted and upheld by radical Islam and the Nazi ideology now spans more than a nine decade period. We can no longer deny the nearly identical ideological and doctrinal models used by the Nazis and modern day radical Muslims and radicalized supporters, progressives and others, who promote the killing of Jews and demand the total annihilation of the State of Israel.

Nazi ideology spoke of “Redemptive Antisemitism”, namely a form of Antisemitism that explains all in the world by offering a form of “redemption” by exterminating and purifying humanity from the Jews. Islamic religious and political leaders broadcast daily sermons of incitement to murder Jews, promising heaven and redemption for those that carry out this call to rid the world of Jews.

“Redemptive Antisemitism” is a theory expounded by the Holocaust historian Professor Saul Friedlander. He maintained that Nazi Antisemitism was distinctive for being “Redemptive Antisemitism”, namely a form of Antisemitism that could explain all in the world and offer a form of “redemption” for the antisemitic person. Friedländer spoke about a specifically Nazi aspect of Antisemitism. That's the belief in a racial hierarchy, with the "the Jews" at the bottom.

It holds that everything wrong with the world, and everything wrong with people, is a result of the malign influence of "the Jews." According to this idea, exterminating the Jews will prevent them from corrupting the world any further and will enable people to be redeemed and purified. Friedlander’s use of the term "liberation from Jews" begins with physical attacks, followed by the expulsion of Jews from their homes and communities and finally ends with their physical annihilation.

The connection between the modern day publicly displayed Islamic Jew hatred and the Nazi regime in Germany runs deep. The Nazis did their best to support, finance and advice the embryonic radical Islamic movements in British-ruled Egypt and Iraq through the late 1930s and early 1940s. A key player was the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin al-Husseini. The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin al-Husseini who met covertly with representatives of the Nazi SS intelligence arm during the late 1930s, and not coincidentally with Otto Adolf Eichmann, the German-Austrian Nazi SS-Obersturmbannführer (Lieutenant Colonel) and one of the major implementers of the Holocaust’s systematic annihilation and extermination of European Jewry. Eichmann played a central role in the deportation of over 1.5 million Jews from all over Europe to killing camps and killing sites in occupied Poland and in parts of the occupied Soviet Union.

When the British Mandate intelligence services became aware of Al-Husseini’s clandestine activities, he opted to flee to Germany for the remainder of World War II, remaining active as a propagandist and recruiter of Balkan Muslims into the Waffen SS Handschar and Kama Divisions, used extensively in the latter part of the war, as German manpower available for combat divisions declined. An interesting footnote to Al-Husseini’s family lineage; Yasser Arafat, the deceased mass murderer pf Jews, and the founding leader of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, was a first nephew of Al-Husseini.

The shift of “Redemptive Antisemitism” from Nazi Germany to the four corners of the Arab world during and after World War II, is not merely a supplementary feature of modern radical Islam, but lies at its ideological core and is an antecedent of a modern manifestation of “Redemptive Antisemitism”. With its proliferation and exportation and re-introduction into Western societies, “Redemptive Antisemitism” has become rampant among American and European Muslims and their supporters.

Social media tweets and comments such as “As long as there is Jewish life in the world, peace is not possible,” or “Palestine from the river to the sea” have become the new norm, and “Redemptive Antisemitism,” if not stopped, will continue to empower Muslims and their supporters to continue their crusade to free humanity as they wish.

There is no Jewish conspiracy to dominate the world, but there is a widespread global anti-Jewish conspiracy based on the principles of “Redemptive Antisemitism”. It starts with the Jews but it does not end with the Jews. The first airplane that was hijacked was an Israeli airplane, and today at every airport at every country in the world, we now line up for security checks.

The world should be concerned for its own welfare and safety. The danger of dismissing the inherent threat of “Redemptive Antisemitism” lies in its danger not only for the Jews, but for the entire world.

Ron Jager grew up in the South Bronx of New York City, making Aliyah in 1980. Served for 25 years in the IDF as a Mental Health Field Officer in operational units. Prior to retiring was Commander of the Central Psychiatric Clinic for Reserve Solders at Tel-Hashomer. Since retiring has been involved in strategic consultancy to NGO's and communities in the Gaza Envelope on resiliency projects to assist first To contact: [email protected] Website: www.ronjager.com