Executive Chairman of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) Johnnie Moore addressed the CAM State Summit: “The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is making significant strides in combating the diversion of aid by Hamas, ensuring that vital resources reach the people of Gaza without being stolen. Despite the challenges posed by Hamas and the international community's reluctance to act, the foundation has delivered 50 million meals of free food in a single month, ensuring that the aid reaches its intended recipients. President Trump’s leadership has been instrumental in this effort, as his mandate called for finding a way to get aid to Gaza that Hamas cannot intercept.”

Moore added that, “While the foundation faces opposition from global media outlets and organizations like the United Nations, it has persevered in delivering aid, with many Gazans expressing their gratitude. The organization has faced direct threats from Hamas, including the killing and injury of local aid workers. Despite these setbacks, the foundation continues to defy the odds, providing humanitarian support to those in need.”

“The foundation’s work reflects the resilience and dedication of American and Christian values, as the team continues to serve the people of Gaza while holding international organizations accountable for their actions. It’s a reminder that, even in the face of adversity, the commitment to doing what is right will endure,” he concluded.

Moore posted his comment in response to an X post by Omar Hadad, who claimed that American aid abuses the Gazan population by deliberately placing the sugar in a separate area, causing the locals to rush for it and many fell into a pit.

He continued to say that, “For those who still need to hear it: GHF is distributing free, nutritious meals directly to those in need. This is a threat to Hamas, which is desperately spreading misinformation to undermine our efforts. Amplifying these lies is a disservice to people who need food. Since GHF began distributing life-saving food aid in Gaza - nearly 50 million meals and counting - we’ve been the target of relentless disinformation: doctored images, fake news, and outright lies. Many of them trace back to Hamas.”

The GHF stated in response to Hadad's claim: "This Hamas propagandist is back with an even more fanciful lie. Fact check: GHF is not distributing sugar."

"While Hamas continues to spread misinformation, we'll continue to distribute free food aid directly to those who need it."

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee also commented with a post on X, saying: “No end to the pro-Hamas lies that get spread like fertilizer on a farm!”