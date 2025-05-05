US President Donald Trump commented today (Monday) on the expansion of IDF operations in the Gaza Strip.

“We're going to help the people of Gaza get some food. People are starving, and we're going to help them get some food," Trump said when asked if he supports Israel's decision.

"A lot of people are making it very, very bad. If you look, Hamas is making it impossible because they're taking everything," he added.

Trump vowed, "We're gonna help the people of Gaza, because they're being treated very badly by Hamas.”