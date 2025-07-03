המרדף אחר האופנוע דוברות המשטרה

During traffic enforcement operations by Northern District police officers, several dirt bikers and an ATV were identified riding dangerously on a main route near Beit Zarzir.

Despite police calls to stop, the suspects continued to drive rapidly in an attempt to flee from the officers. Motorcycle and aerial units unit worked to locate them.

During the pursuit, one of the motorcyclists crashed into a safety railing and was arrested by the police. An initial investigation revealed that the suspect was riding without a driver's license.

Police spokesperson stated, "Israel Police officers will continue determined enforcement against lawbreakers endangering other motorists to ensure public safety, using all legal tools at our disposal."