Rabbi Yitzhak Eizik Meir Zalmanowitz passed away on Tuesday night at Laniado Hospital in Netanya at the age of 72, following a serious illness.

Zalmanowitz served as the gabbai (personal aide) to the Rebbe of Sanz for four decades and was considered one of the central figures in the Sanz hasidic community.

Alongside his role at the Rebbe’s court, he also served as a spiritual supervisor at the Sanz Youth Yeshiva in Netanya since 1978. Many students eulogized him Wednesday, recalling his unique personality as an educator and his ability to bridge the spiritual world with each student’s personal needs.

In recent years, as his health deteriorated, Zalmanowitz requested to step down from his role, but the Rebbe refused and asked him to continue. He remained active in his duties almost until his last day.

His funeral began Wednesday at 1:00 p.m., leaving from the Ohel Nechemia Beit Midrash in Kiryat Sanz, Netanya, and proceeding to the cemetery in the city’s Shikun Vatikim neighborhood, where he will be laid to rest.