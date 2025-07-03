The IDF announced that the 7th Brigade, under the command of the 98th Division, is operating in the area of Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip. Since the beginning of Operation “Gideon’s Chariots,” the 7th Brigade’s combat team has been part of the intensified effort of the Armored Corps in the Gaza Strip.

As part of the operation, the troops dismantled hundreds of terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground, including tunnel routes, booby-trapped buildings, and weapons stockpiles. Additionally, the troops eliminated terrorists in close-quarters combat and through airstrikes.

"The troops of the 7th Brigade will continue to operate in the Gaza Strip as long as necessary and in accordance with the objectives of the operation, in order to protect the security of the citizens of the State of Israel and especially the residents of the communities near the Gaza Strip," the IDF stated.