When a father of 10 children is suddenly killed, the family's entire world collapses instantly. One Jerusalem mother is now living this nightmare, facing eviction while her children go to bed hungry every night.

The transition from a stable household to desperate poverty happened without warning. What you'll read next might change your entire approach to helping families in crisis.

The mother shared her devastating reality in a recent letter. Before tragedy struck, she was a proud mother of ten children living a normal life in Israel. Her husband supported the family for many years until that terrible night when he was killed.

She said, "Overnight, I was an almanah, and my children were orphans. We were dealing with so much emotionally, and on top of all that, we suddenly had no way to keep the lights on."

The financial devastation became immediate and severe. She revealed, "This week I couldn't afford the eggs and flour for my kids' favorite cake recipe, so a Shabbos went by without a single piece of tasty food in the house."

Her children now know hunger as a daily reality. She explained, "My kids are hungry, and the bank is threatening to evict us from our home."

The progression of their desperation tells the complete story. She described, "This week we couldn't buy eggs, and last week it was milk for breakfast, and the week before it was the eviction notice."

She emphasized the critical nature of their situation, saying, "Money isn't just comfort. It's stability. Please let me give my children their basic needs."

Two prominent Rabbis have issued urgent calls for assistance. Rabbi Yitzchak Kolodetzky wrote, "I have come to recommend a very special merit, that of saving a widow and 10 children."

Rabbi Kolodetzky detailed the family's desperate condition, stating, "The shattered family is without a home, without income, and without a father. The situation in their home screams out to the Heavens - they are living in poverty, literally without bread."

The Rabbis confirmed that multiple children require therapy after witnessing their father's tragic death. Rabbi Kolodetzky noted, "Several of the children need therapy to help them adjust after all that they've been through."

Rabbi Shimon Galai joined the appeal, writing, "It is a great merit to assist in supporting the family of orphans. The merit of this great act of kindness will stand for all the supporters and donors to be blessed with everything good. May those who help be blessed by the Father of all Orphans & Widows with blessings of success, dignified income, children, life and sustenance, and future generations, and everything good."

Time is running out for this family. The eviction notice has already arrived, and each day brings them closer to losing their home permanently.

