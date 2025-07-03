Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) General Michael “Erik” Kurilla visited Israel on Wednesday as the official guest of IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir.

During his visit, the General held a joint panel with the Chief of the General Staff and senior IDF commanders, during which the achievements of Operation “Rising Lion” and the current situation in nearby and distant arenas were presented.

Later, the CENTCOM Commander visited the IAF Underground Operations Center with the Commander of the IAF, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar and other senior commanders.

"The IDF places great importance on its connection and coordination with the United States Armed Forces and expresses its gratitude for the strategic coordination during the recent operation," the IDF wrote in a statement.