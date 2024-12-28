Qaid Farhan al-Qadi, who was kidnapped during the October 7 massacre and rescued on August 27, shared that while he was being rescued, he heard a woman's voice speaking Hebrew.

Shortly after his rescue, he related that during his time in the tunnels, he heard a woman speaking in Hebrew, saying, "Boker tov (good morning)."

According to al-Qadi, he heard the woman speaking a few weeks before the IDF forces reached the area.

Al-Qadi's testimony was recently passed to the families of six hostages who were murdered in cold blood in Rafah, weeks before the IDF rescued them.

The IDF said that they made a mistake when they did not note al-Qadi's words in the IDF investigation on the deaths of the six hostages, which was published earlier this week. According to the IDF, al-Qadi was interrogated in Israel, but in his testimony, he did not provide information on the locations of hostages.