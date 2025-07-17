IDF eliminates Radwan Force naval commander IDF Spokesperson

The IDF on Thursday struck and eliminated the terrorist Hassan Ahmad Sabra, a Naval Commander in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, in the area of Kfour in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, a Hezbollah terrorist involved in attempts to reestablish terror infrastructure in the Al-Naqoura area in southern Lebanon was struck and eliminated.

The IDF stated that terrorists’ activity constitutes a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

"The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat posed to the state of Israel," it added.