Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, the Chief Rabbi of Tzfat (Safed) and a prominent figure in the religious Zionist community, expressed his support for the Druze community today (Wednesday) in light of the attacks on Druze people in southern Syria. He called on the Israeli government to take action and offer assistance.

"The Torah teaches us that all humans are created in the image of God," Rabbi Eliyahu said. "Disrespecting people and humiliating them contradicts the values of the Torah. Disrespecting their blood goes against the most basic values that God has instilled in us and the entire world."

Rabbi Eliyahu reminded the public of the Druze community’s longstanding contributions to Israel's security: "The Druze community has been defending Israel since the founding of the state, at great personal risk. The Torah tells us of the special bonds between the people of Israel and Yitro, the father-in-law of Moses, over three thousand years ago, and also of Yael, who defended the people of Israel in times of trouble."

"In this difficult time, when forces of darkness and evil are abusing the Druze community in Syria," he added, "we must stand by their side and assist them. We support the Israeli government, which has warned the Syrian governor not to allow his forces to abuse the Druze. We also support the IDF, which is striking Syrian forces who are oppressing the Druze."

According to Rabbi Eliyahu, "It is our duty to stand firm against those attacking the Druze community, which has forged a blood alliance with us."

His comments come amid violent clashes in which hundreds of people were reportedly killed in Syria. At the peak of the clashes, forces led by Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known as al-Julani, entered the city of As-Suwayda for the first time since the collapse of Assad’s regime in the area.

In the past 24 hours, disturbing footage has surfaced showing al-Julani’s fighters humiliating Druze sheikhs and civilians who were captured. In the footage, "fighters" are seen forcibly shaving the mustaches of Druze sheikhs, mocking and publicly humiliating them.

Reports from the ground indicate that Syrian regime forces have reasserted control over the city, firing at civilians, raiding homes, and deploying tanks in the city center.

In response to the events, the Israeli Air Force struck several Syrian regime targets. Among the targets attacked were armored vehicles and heavily armed vehicles carrying weapons, which were en route to the As-Suwayda area — the focal point of the recent fighting between regime forces and the Druze population. Additionally, positions used for firing, weapons depots, and other military targets of the Syrian regime in the southern part of the country were attacked.