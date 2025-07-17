תיעוד מהריסת בתי המחבלים דובר צה"ל

IDF forces from the Menashe Brigade and the Yahalom Unit operated Wednesday night in the Jenin-area town of Qabatiya, demolishing the homes of three terrorists who carried out deadly shooting attacks.

The forces destroyed the homes of terrorists Mohammad Zakarana and Mohamad Nazzal, who are affiliated with ISIS, Islamic Jihad, and Hamas.

The two were involved in the shooting attack at Funduq, in which they fired towards a bus and a private car. As a result of the attack, Sgt. Elad Winklestein, Rachel Cohen, and Aliza Rize were murdered, and eight others were injured.

The two terrorists were eliminated by security forces during Operation Iron Wall in the Jenin area.

Meanwhile, the house of terrorist Wael Lahluh, a Hamas operative, was also destroyed. He carried out the shooting attack at the Meholah Junction in August 2024, shooting at a civilian vehicle. In the attack, Yehonatan Deutsch was murdered, and another civilian was injured. The terrorist was eliminated in an airstrike by security forces in December.

Security forces stressed that they "will continue to operate at all times and in all places to ensure the safety of Israel's residents, thwart terrorism, and bring to justice all terrorists who target civilians and security forces."