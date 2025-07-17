Recorded violent Jihadi and Intifada attacks by Islamic terrorists in the United States of America have been happening for about thirty five years continuing to the present time. While this phase reached its worst climax with the 9/11 2001 hijackings and bombings by Islamic terrorists of the World Trade Center in New York City and the bombing of the Pentagon in Washington DC resulting in the deaths of over 3,000 Americans, another type of "non-violent" Jihad and Intifada has been rising all over America where Muslims, often from recent immigrant communities, are to be found.





Both the violent and nonviolent Jihadis and Intifadists, with their respective Jihadist and Intifadist practitioners, have the exact same goals: To fight all non-Muslim Infidels, bring down America, that they refer to as "the great satan", as we have known it to be, to boycott and rid the world of Israel, that they refer to as "the little satan", Israelis, Zionists and Zionism, to "liberate/free Palestine" and hand it to their Jihadist and Intifadist coreligionists Hamas, PLO, Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah, to spread lies and antisemitism against Jews and Judaism and undermine Jewish and Israeli interests anywhere and everywhere especially targeting young and vulnerable mostly apolitical Jews on campus where the next generations of Americans are educated, trained and shaped. To contribute to an International Jihad and Global Intifada that they fantasize would finally see Islam triumph over all religions and cultures and make Muslims the dominant people on Earth that would culminate with a global Islamic Caliphate empire. In other words a Muslim version of a hoped-for "messianic" future and "utopia" where Muslims and Islam will rule supreme under Sharia Law and everybody else will be a second class Dhimmi at best or a slave or beheaded or shot or blown up or raped and tortured at worst.





The initial violent Intifada and ongoing Jihad by Muslims in America is on the record and indisputable, easily researched and affirmed. Wikipedia, in its article about "Islamic extremism in the United States" has an "incomplete list" of dozens of Wikipedia articles about major terrorist attacks and attempts at terrorism by Islamic terrorists in America since 1990 to the present, that is worth noting in full revealing the scope, tenacity and viciousness of the Jihad and Intifada in America by Muslims: " 1990 Assassination of Meir Kahane ; 1993 CIA headquarters shooting ; 1993 World Trade Center bombing ; 1994 Brooklyn Bridge shooting ; 1995 Bojinka plot ; 1997 Brooklyn bombing plot ; 2000 millennium attack plots ; 2001 September 11 attacks ; 2001 shoe bomb attempt ; 2002 Los Angeles Airport shooting ; 2002 José Padilla/Abdullah al-Muhajir's attack plot ; 2002 Buffalo Six ; 2004 financial buildings plot ; 2005 Los Angeles bomb plot ; 2006 Hudson River bomb plot ; 2006 Sears Tower plot ; 2006 Seattle Jewish Federation shooting ; 2006 Toledo terror plot ; 2006 transatlantic aircraft plot ; 2006 UNC SUV attack ; 2007 Fort Dix attack plot ; 2007 John F. Kennedy International Airport attack plot ; 2009 Failed underwear bomb on Northwest Airlines Flight 253 ; 2009 Little Rock recruiting office shooting ; 2009 Bronx terrorism plot ; 2009 Dallas car bomb plot by Hosam Maher Husein Smadi ; 2009 New York City Subway and United Kingdom plot ; 2009 Fort Hood shooting ; 2009 Colleen LaRose arrested; 2010 Transatlantic aircraft bomb plot ; 2010 King Salmon, Alaska local meteorologist and wife assassination plots; 2010 Alleged Washington Metro bomb plot; 2010 Times Square car bombing attempt ; 2011 Alleged Saudi Arabian student bomb plots; 2011 Manhattan terrorism plot ; 2011 Lone Wolf New York City, Bayonne, NJ pipe bombs plot; 2012 Car bomb plot in Florida; 2013 Boston Marathon bombing ; 2013 Wichita bombing attempt ; 2014 Beheading by Alton Nolen ; 2014 Queens hatchet attack ; 2014 Seattle, Washington and West Orange, New Jersey killing spree by Ali Muhammad Brown ; 2015 Boston beheading plot ; 2015 Curtis Culwell Center attack ; 2015 Chattanooga shootings ; 2015 San Bernardino attack ; 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting ; 2016 New York and New Jersey bombings ; 2016 St. Cloud, Minnesota mall stabbing ; 2016 Ohio State University attack ; 2017 New York City truck attack ; 2019 Naval Air Station Pensacola shooting ; 2022 Stabbing of Salman Rushdie ; 2022 Times Square stabbing of NYPD officers; 2025 New Orleans truck attack ."





Enter the "people friendly, media savvy and politically clever" Jihad and Intifada in America now conducted by newly minted media savvy and politically hyped American educated but Islamically indoctrinated Americanized, English speaking immigrants and first generation American born Muslims who speak with perfect American dialects and accents and who know how to smile for the TV and news cameras, manipulate mass and social media. All while enjoying all the freedoms alloted by American law and the American constitution such as free speech and the ability to enjoy campus life, freedom of the press and of religion, who know how to speak about freedom, democracy and people's civil and humanitarian rights, have a college education, gain political clout, run for office and get elected, often with the backing of innocent and not so innocent sounding student movements on and off campuses nationwide as well as from not for profit Islamic-run as well as non-Islamic NGOs that receive huge and often hidden and even not so hidden funding from far left and outside Arab sources.





Instead of real weapons that maim, kill and destroy their targets, they use words, ideas, thoughts and ideologies as virtual weapons. Starting with rotten anti-Israel antisemitic ideas and evil thinking that ferments on a deeper invisible inner psychological level in their twisted minds and blackened hearts of hate. Then coming out as virulent speeches from orators and rabble rousers spouting hate speech that uses Jews and Israelis as the proverbial whipping boys. Throwing verbal bombs, twisting logic, distorting facts, and misinterpreting history to come up with an ideological Intifada and Jihad constructed of words that are spoken directly at admiring audiences proudly waving the colorful Palestinian flags of solidarity and looking into the eyes of TV cameras they put their rivers of poison against Jews and Israel into the news cycles of cable TV and the Internet in the court of public opinion. They have perfected this technique making into an art form of the black arts of antisemitism and anti-Israel rhetoric and diatribe.





The surprise victory of the radical Islamic-Socialist and New York Assemblyman Zohran Kwame Mamdani (born 1991) in the recent Democrat primaries for mayor of New York City has caused a justifiable buzz eliciting extreme responses on all sides of the spectrum. Supporters of Mamdani are hailing him as some kind of quasi-messianic figure about to liberate New York City from Capitalism, Israeli influence and white oppression while his opponents both inside and outside of the Democratic Party are at a loss as to how to counter the populist appeal of a political upstart who has turned over the political apple cart.





Going backwards one can see the rise of Mamdani by looking at his parents. Zohran Mamdani's father is Mahmood Mamdani (born 1946) and professor of African Studies at Columbia University is a Shiite Muslim of Indian extraction has opined that Muslim suicide bombers are merely frontline soldiers, while his mother Mira Nair (born 1957), also of Indian origins is left-wing Hindu and is a successful movie maker has openly condemned Israeli "Apartheid". The apple has not fallen far from the tree.

The sudden meteoric rise of Mamdani should not come as a surprise because first of all New York City has become the home town of close to one million Muslims mostly refugees from Arab countries that are war-torn and strife-ridden who are now finding that they have a political voice when Mamdani speaks out as a proud Muslim, never mind that he is also a ultra-Socialist no different to a classical Communist to boot.

This is not the first time a young Muslim immigrant has risen in the polls and won an election even if was only a Democrat Party primary that nevertheless sent political shock waves not just to all Democrats but also nationally and internationally by virtue of the fact that New York City is traditionally regarded as the so-called "financial capital" of the world and also as the world's "diplomatic center" by virtue of the United Nations being based in New York City.

Looking around and looking at what the future would hold were Mamdani to become the aspiring mayor of New York City one need not look too far or search all that long. One merely has to look at the, so far, two radical Muslim women who have in recent years been elected to the United States Congress mostly by fellow-Muslim backers and much admired by Zohran Mamdani himself and his own Muslim backers as they all have the same mindset and use the same language in expressing their biases and radicalism.





The election to the United States House of Representatives of the US Congress of two radical Muslim women, Rashida Tlaib (born 1976) and Ilhan Omar (born 1982) in recent times presages the rise of Mamdani in New York City and this trend is bound to continue as places where Muslims constitute large voting blocks coalesce around and elect outspoken non-violent in deeds but who use violent language and images, electing Islamist Jihadis and Intifadists to important political positions on the local, state, and federal levels of government usually building alliances with disgruntled and marginalized non-Muslim voters, far left liberal voters who many times are ultra-extreme liberal Jews and even clergy sometimes belonging to Reform, Reconstructionist and Conservative congregations.





Zohran Mamdani's affiliations and political points of view mirror those of Rashida Tlaib whom he openly praised and identified with. Tlaib is an American born lawyer of Arab Palestinian ancestry and was elected to represent Michigan's 12th congressional district in 2019. The article about her on Wikipedia clearly describes her anti-American, anti-Israel and antisemitic positions: "Tlaib, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America , aligns politically with the left wing of the Democratic Party. Tlaib has said she opposes providing aid to a ' Netanyahu Israel' and supported the Palestinian right of return and a one-state solution . Tlaib is one of the few members of Congress to openly support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against the Israeli government. In December 2020, Tlaib deleted a retweet she had posted a few days earlier, on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People , containing the phrase ' from the river to the sea' . On September 23, 2021, Tlaib called Israel an ' apartheid state' on the House floor during a debate over funding for Israel's ' Iron Dome' air defense system; Representative Ted Deutch responded by accusing Tlaib of antisemitism. In 2022 and 2023, Tlaib introduced resolutions aimed at recognizing the Nakba that stated that 'a just and lasting peace cannot be established without addressing the Nakba and remedying its injustices towards the Palestinian people' and endorsed the Palestinian right of return . Tlaib has called for sanctions and an arms embargo against Israel after the March 2025 Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip , writing, 'the Israeli apartheid regime has resumed its genocide, carrying out air strikes all across Gaza and killing hundreds of Palestinians'."





Mamdani is also in the same category and has the same mind-set and character as the rabid anti-Israel and antisemitic Somalian-born Ilhan Omar who has represented Minnesota's 5th congressional district since 2019 as proven by the Wikipedia article about her: "Omar serves as deputy chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus . A frequent critic of Israel, Omar supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and has denounced Israel's settlement policies and military campaigns in the occupied Palestinian territories , as well as the influence of pro-Israel lobbies in American politics. Her remarks regarding Israel and the influence of pro-Israel lobbies have led to accusations of antisemitism . 'Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.' The comment, particularly that Israel had 'hypnotized the world', was criticized as drawing on antisemitic tropes . Then- The New York Times columnist Bari Weiss wrote that Omar's statement tied into a millennia-old 'conspiracy theory of the Jew as the hypnotic conspirator'. She [used] a quote from a hip hop song, ' It's All About the Benjamins' , alluding to a slang term for U.S. $100 bills . Both Democratic and Republican politicians accused her of using an antisemitic trope regarding Jews and money. Omar later said that she was referring to the influence of pro-Israel lobbyists in the United States , especially AIPAC . In August 2019, Omar and Representative Rashida Tlaib were banned from entering Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attributed the ban to Israeli law preventing the entry of people who call for a boycott of Israel as Omar and Tlaib had done with their support for BDS . Netanyahu also cited Omar and Tlaib listing their destination as Palestine instead of Israel, claiming he thus viewed their visit as an attempt to 'hurt Israel and increase its unrest'."





When radical Islamic Progressives and Socialists rise to political fame and power using the American political system itself to disrupt the very system by deliberately, systematically, viciously and cynically inserting un-American and anti-American, anti-Israel and blatantly racist anti-Jewish antisemitic hate, venom and poison into the American body politic that is then projected onto a vast global screen viewed by billions of people. By using and utilizing so-called non-violent means manipulating the power of words and persuasion to swing public opinion their way, ruining the various political systems and taking advantage of the already left-leaning media by lobbying and attempted legislation to carry out their nefarious and destructive objectives that are aimed at the very heart of the Jewish state of Israel, the Jewish People themselves and at the very heart of an open and democratic country like the United States of America it is something to be very worried about.



