It was cleared for publication that today, (Tuesday), the IDF and ISA rescued the hostage Qaid Farhan Al Qadi, aged 52, from Rahat, who was abducted by the Hamas terror organization into the Gaza Strip on October 7th, in a complex operation in the southern Gaza Strip.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated, "No further details can be published due to considerations of the safety of our hostages, the security of our forces, and national security."

"Al Qadi is in a stable medical condition and is being transferred for medical checks at a hospital. His family has been updated with the details, and the IDF is accompanying them.

"Israeli security forces will continue to operate with all means to bring home the hostages," the IDF stated.

The Hostages Families Forum stated in response to Al Qadi's rescue, " Qaid Farhan Al-Qadi, a 52-year-old Bedouin father of eleven from south of Rahat, was kidnapped on October 7th from his security job at Kibbutz Magen's packing factory. He endured 326 days in captivity."

"Qaid's return home is nothing short of miraculous. However, we must remember: military operations alone cannot free the remaining 108 hostages, who have suffered 326 days of abuse and terror. A negotiated deal is the only way forward. We urgently call on the international community to maintain pressure on Hamas to accept the proposed deal and release all hostages. Every single day in captivity is one too many. The remaining hostages cannot afford to wait for another such miracle," the forum stated.