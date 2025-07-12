Israel is expected to present new maps during Sunday's negotiation talks in Qatar regarding the extent of the IDF's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, including control over the Morag corridor and the perimeter, Channel 12 News reported.

The Qataris have clarified to Israel that "the maps presented by Israel will not pass Hamas and may collapse the talks."

Two Palestinian sources told AFP that the difficulties encountered by the negotiating teams stem from Israel's insistence on not presenting a clear withdrawal map from Gaza: "What was presented yesterday seemed like a redeployment of forces, with more than 40% of the Gaza Strip still under Israeli control."

Al-Hadath reported that the mediators expect Israel to submit a revised withdrawal map on Saturday night.

Contrary to expectations in Israel and especially in the US, there has not yet been a breakthrough in the hostage deal negotiations. Over the weekend, no significant talks took place, and the gap on the issue of IDF troop withdrawal from Gaza remains unresolved.

Earlier on Saturday night, a political source said that if Hamas had accepted the Qatari proposal, an agreement could have been reached and 60 days of negotiations for a permanent ceasefire could have begun, in line with Israel's objectives.

According to the source, talks in Doha are ongoing, including during the Sabbath, with the Israeli team working with the mediators from Egypt and Qatar while providing regular updates to the Prime Minister and Minister Dermer.

The team was sent to Doha after Israel accepted the Qatari proposal.

However, Hamas rejected the offer, hardening its stance, refusing to compromise, and waging a media war aimed at sabotaging the talks, misleading Gaza residents, and applying pressure on the public in Israel. The source noted that while Israel demonstrated flexibility, Hamas's refusal is preventing the mediators from advancing an agreement.