נתניהו על התקיפות בסוריה דוברות ראש הממשלה

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement regarding Israel's military actions in southern Syria following the violation of the demilitarization policy in the area and the massacre of Druze citizens by Syrian regime forces.

Netanyahu made clear that "we set a clear policy: the demilitarization in the area south of Damascus, from the Golan to the Jabal al-Druze area, that is one line. The second line - the protection of the brothers of our Druze brothers, the Druze of Jabal al-Druze. These two things were violated by the regime in Damascus. It sent military south of Damascus, into the area that was supposed to be demilitarized, and it began to slaughter the Druze. We could not accept that in any manner."

Netanyahu added that due to the events, he ordered aggressive military action: "Therefore, I ordered the IDF to act, and to act with force. The IAF struck both the murder gangs and the armoured vehicles. I also added a goal to strike the Defense Ministry in Damascus."

The Prime Minister further stated that the strikes brought a clear result: "As a result of these intense actions, a ceasefire prevailed, and the Syrian forces withdrew back to Damascus. That's important. This is a ceasefire that was obtained through strength. Not through requests, not through begging - through strength. We are achieving peace through strength, calm through strength, security through strength, on seven fronts."

Netanyahu made clear that Israel would uphold an assertive policy to protect the Druze, and stated: "This is will also be our continued policy, we will not allow the military forces to go south of Damascus, we will not allow the harm of the Druze on Jabal Druze.

Netanyahu concluded with a personal request he had received: "I want to share something that very much moved me over the past two days. Sheikh Muafak Tarif, the head of the Druze community in Israel, contacted me. He told me the following: 'During the Holocaust, when they butchered you, the Jews, you called for help, and no one came. Today they are butchering us, the Druze, and we are calling for the help of the State of Israel.' And I said, he's right. We acted, and we will continue to act as needed."