A preliminary IDF investigation reveals the shocking conditions in which the six Israeli hostages were held in the Gaza tunnels, reports Channel 12 News.

The findings presented by the IDF spokesman to the families of the hostages, describe a harsh reality of survival in inhumane conditions, which ended in the brutal murder of the six by Hamas terrorists.

The findings state that the terrorists murdered the hostages about ten days before the IDF forces entered the tunnel. In addition, there is evidence that some of the hostages defended themselves and fought against the terrorists.

The hostages were held in a small and narrow tunnel, where they could hardly stand up. Only two hostages could lie down at the same time on the width of the tunnel, which had no air ventilation and caused them breathing difficulties.

There were no toilets or showers in the tunnel and the hostages showered with water bottles, that were also used for drinking. They suffered from hunger and weight loss, and it is known that Eden Yerushalmi dropped to a weight of 36 kg (79 pounds).

The army located a generator and a small flashlight, as well as a chess board, writing instruments and notebooks. The notebooks were collected by the security forces and will be given to the families.