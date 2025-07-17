An indictment was filed this morning (Thursday) against an IDF soldier for maintaining contact with Iranian agents, during which he transmitted information to them in exchange for payment.

The investigation was conducted in cooperation with the Shin Bet, the Lahav 433 unit of the Israel Police, and the Military Police. The investigation's findings indicated that the soldier knowingly acted with the Iranian agents and carried out tasks for them, including documenting interceptions, hits, and landings of missiles in Israel.

The military prosecution accuses the defendant of offenses related to contact with a foreign agent and providing information to the enemy. However, it was emphasized that the information transmitted was not provided to him by virtue of his military position.

As part of the legal process, the military court ordered the extension of the soldier's detention until July 22.

In a joint statement by the Israel Police and the Shin Bet, it was noted that this is a particularly serious incident involving contact between an IDF soldier and enemy agents. It was further stated that "the Israel Police and the Shin Bet continue to warn the public in Israel about maintaining contacts with enemy agents."