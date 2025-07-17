Readers around the world were deeply moved this week by a letter written by an 18-year-old from Modiin who is fighting for his life.

Just a few weeks ago, Dovid Goodman was a regular yeshiva boy. Today, he’s battling a rare and aggressive illness that has already begun to spread from his head to his bones.

The only surgery that can stop the progression — and possibly save Dovid’s life — is being performed in Boston. But it comes at an impossible price: Hundreds of thousands of shekels.

“We are doing everything we can,” wrote his mother in a heartbreaking letter.

“But we feel completely helpless. Dovid is so young, with a pure heart of gold. If heaven forbid anything were ever to happen to him… we would never forgive ourselves.”

Doctors warn that without immediate intervention, Dovid may not live to see his 19th birthday. But with your help, he has a real chance — and time is running out.

A campaign is underway to raise the funds needed to get Dovid to Boston for this critical surgery before it’s too late.

“Please, if you’re reading this, I’m begging you from the bottom of my heart: Help us save his life.” — Mrs. Goodman

Your donation today could mean the difference between life and death for this sweet, ehrliche young man.

Dovid is waiting. You can be the one to give him the chance he needs.

Names changed for privacy. Photo used for illustration only.