Zvika Mor, father of hostage Eitan Mor, who was kidnapped during the October 7 massacre, has warned of the dangers inherent in a partial deal which would release some hostages but place those left behind in the greatest danger yet.

Mor, a member of the Tikvah Forum, explained to Kan Reshet Bet, "Everyone understands that the hostages who remain until the end are in the greatest danger. What will happen to the last group? Their price will be the highest possible, it's clear that Hamas will always keep hostages for itself and will not return all of them to us, which is why it has never provided Israel with a list."

He added, "The Prime Minister told me in a personal conversation that Israel has no influence over the list. He may have told me that so we wouldn't pressure him, but there is also logic in the fact that Hamas releases those it wants to keep us in confusion and uncertainty."

Regarding how the conditions for hostages' release were created, Mor said: "I don’t believe there’s a way to bring them out without pressure on Hamas. All the deals that have happened were due to pressure. Without pressure, there will be no deal, Hamas will not return hostages voluntarily."

Mor also criticized Israel's handling of the situation in recent months: "It can't be that four months of Operation Gideon's Chariots should bring us back to [the plan presented by US envoy Steve] Witkoff in March. It can’t be that this is all Israel knows how to do; it knows how to do more, and that’s our expectation."