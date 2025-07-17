תא"ל יאיר פלאי עם ראשי הרשויות צילום: דובר צה"ל

210th Division Commander Brigadier General Yair Palai held a situational assessment on Wednesday with the brigade commanders and on Thursday met in Majdal Shams with the local leaders in the area to coordinate expectations for the continued handling of the tensions on the Syrian border.

"The division's forces continue to be on high alert and are ready for the possibility that the situation could get worse at any moment. We will assess the situation throughout the day, and we will update you as to where things proceed. This morning, we banned entry to the road above the fence to prevent the dangerous gathering that occurred yesterday," Palai stated.

He added, "We ask you to help us send a strong and clear message: anyone who enters the area severely endangers themselves. This is a complex and sensitive event, and we need to deal with it responsibly and tactfully. We increased forces, both on the fence and in Syrian territory, and we set up additional roadblocks near the fence. We will make sure to provide constant updates. I ask that you be with us, and I appreciate the joint work."