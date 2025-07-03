The Egyptian Al-Rad channel on Thursday published the details of a new proposal for a ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages between Israel and Hamas.

The proposal includes a precise timeline for various stages of the deal, the withdrawal of IDF forces, and international guarantees for a permanent agreement.

According to the report, the agreement is intended to last 60 days, during which there will be a gradual release of living hostages and bodies, alongside the IDF’s withdrawal from various areas of Gaza. On the first day of the ceasefire, eight living hostages are expected to be released, and on the seventh day, five bodies will be transferred to Israel.

On the 30th day, five additional bodies will be transferred, on the 50th day, two more living hostages will be released, and on the 60th day, another eight bodies will be transferred.

In parallel, humanitarian aid will enter the Gaza Strip immediately in accordance with a previous agreement, and in coordination with the UN and the Red Crescent. With the release of hostages on the first day, the IDF's withdrawal from northern Gaza will begin, and later, it will expand to southern Gaza.

On the tenth day of the agreement, Hamas is expected to provide information and medical evidence regarding the condition of the remaining hostages and whether they are alive or not. In return, Israel will provide information about all terrorists arrested since the October 7 massacre.

According to the report, on the first day, a series of official talks are expected to begin on four topics: the continued release of hostages, long-term security arrangements in Gaza, post-Hamas governance in Gaza, and a permanent ceasefire.

The framework includes international guarantees from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, as well as a personal commitment from US President Donald Trump, with his envoy Steve Witkoff expected to lead the negotiations. If a permanent agreement is reached, all hostages will be released.

At the same time, it was reported that senior Hamas officials in Doha, including chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, were recently asked to hand over their personal weapons as part of the pressures to reach an agreement.

According to estimates, the threat to al-Hayya’s life has led to flexibility in his positions and a willingness in principle to accept the deal’s framework, even at the cost of conceding some of Hamas’ key demands.