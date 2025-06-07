The IDF and ISA on Saturday announced the recovery of hostage Nattapong Pinta's body from the Rafah area in Gaza.

"Yesterday (Friday), in a joint IDF and ISA operation, the body of Nattapong Pinta, a Thai national, was recovered from the Rafah area in the Gaza Strip," the IDF confirmed.

"Nattapong Pinta was abducted alive by terrorists of the Mujahideen terrorist organization from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7th, 2023, and was murdered while in captivity by the murderous terrorist organization."

A joint force of ISA personnel and IDF troops carried out the recovery operation. The operation was made possible by precise intelligence obtained from an ISA interrogation of a terrorist, along with intelligence received from the Hostage Task Force and the IDF Intelligence Directorate.

The IDF explained, "Following an identification procedure carried out by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in cooperation with the Israel Police, the Hostage Task Force of the IDF’s Manpower Directorate, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notified the family, the State of Thailand, and the community of Nir Oz."

"The IDF and ISA extend their condolences to the family."

The statement stressed, "The murderous Mujahideen terrorist organization abducted, held, and murdered Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas, whose bodies were returned as part of the last hostage deal, as well as the bodies of Gad Haggai and Judi Lynn Weinstein, which were returned earlier this week."

"The Mujahideen terrorist organization has also murdered and is holding the body of another foreign national."

"The IDF and ISA will continue to make all efforts possible to bring home all the hostages," the military promised.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog responded: "Pinta Nattapong left his wife, Narissara, and their young son, Wirapat, in Thailand to work in agriculture in Israel — hoping to give them a better future and fulfill their dream of opening a family coffee shop in Thailand."

"But that dream was tragically and painfully cut short when Nattapong was brutally abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz by Mujahideen Brigade terrorists during the Hamas-led terror assault on October 7. Nattapong, who was kidnapped alive, was cruelly murdered in captivity by the terrorists in Gaza. This morning, we received the painful news that his body was recovered last night in a courageous operation by the IDF and Shin Bet.

"The State of Israel shares in the deep sorrow of Nattapong’s family and of the entire Thai people."

He added: "Fifty-five hostages are still being held in the hell of captivity in Gaza — in a horrific crime against humanity — and we must continue doing everything possible to bring every one of them home immediately, until the last!"