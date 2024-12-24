The IDF investigation into the murder of the six hostages, Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and MSG Ori Danino, was concluded by the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, and was presented to the families of the hostages today (Tuesday).

The investigation was conducted by the Southern Command, the Headquarters of the Hostages and Missing Persons, the 162nd Division and Shayetet 13, which examined the IDF's operations during the battle to defeat Hamas's Tel al-Sultan Battalion, and the circumstances that led to the murder of the six hostages by Hamas terrorists.

The investigation found that on August 15th, 2024, troops of the 162nd Division launched an operation to defeat Hamas's al-Tel Sultan Battalion, following approximately three months of operational activity in Rafah. The troops engaged in intense combat with Hamas terrorists deep inside the area of Tel al-Sultan, during which they located a central underground tunnel system in the area.

In order to continue operations in the area, including the investigation and location of the underground tunnel system, a dedicated command center was established, led by Shayetet 13 and the 162nd Division, in collaboration with other security authorities. The command center integrated special forces, various intelligence units, precise underground operational capabilities, and the use of specialized equipment and technology, including for the potential location of hostages in the area.

Before beginning the operational activities, comprehensive operational planning was conducted in full collaboration between the Southern Command, the 162nd Division, and the Headquarters of the Hostages and Missing Persons. As part of this process, it was assessed that the likelihood of hostages being present in the area was medium to low. However, the troops were instructed to operate under the assumption that hostages were in the area and to act with the necessary caution. They conducted ongoing situational assessments on the matter in coordination with relevant professional officials.

On August 27th, 2024, the hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi was rescued from an underground compound, having been found alone and without prior intelligence regarding his location. Following the rescue, the troops conducted a dedicated situational assessment regarding the possibility of finding additional hostages in the area, and halted operations for the next 24 hours. Even after the rescue, the IDF did not possess intelligence indicating the presence of additional hostages in the area at that time.

On the afternoon of August 31st, 2024, the troops of the division located the six hostages in the underground tunnel. The hostages were no longer alive and had signs of gunshot wounds on their bodies.

According to the findings of the pathological report, the estimated date of the murder of the six hostages was August 29th, 2024. IDF troops discovered the tunnel shaft where the six hostages were found on August 30th, 2024, after they had been murdered.

The investigation found that the six hostages were murdered by the terrorists holding them captive. The IDF’s ground activities in the area, although gradual and cautious, had a circumstantial influence on the terrorists' decision to murder the six hostages.

The Chief of the General Staff concluded that this was a painful and tragic event, with the extremely difficult outcome of the brutal murder of six hostages by Hamas. The Chief of the General Staff determined that, based on the investigation, the hostages were murdered by gunfire from Hamas terrorists, while IDF forces were operating in the area, however the circumstances of the events that took place in the tunnel that led to the murders, and the likelihood of these circumstances becoming clear in the future is low.

The Chief of the General Staff emphasized the moral obligation to investigate the event for the hostages' families, as well as for operational learning purposes. He affirmed that the IDF will continue to make every effort to fulfill the national mission and war objective of bringing home the hostages.

The Chief of the General Staff emphasized that it is our duty to return the hostages alive and to bring back those who have fallen for burial. In this case, we did not succeed in bringing the hostages back alive, and it is our responsibility to learn from this and thoroughly investigate ourselves.

"The IDF shares the grief of the families over their grievous loss and will continue to accompany them. The IDF is continuing to operate with all means to fulfill the supreme national mission of bringing home all the hostages," the military stated.

In response to the investigation, the Hostages Families Forum this evening called for an immediate deal to recover the remaining hostages.

"We share in the renewed pain of the families who were presented with the details of this devastating and heartbreaking investigation. The investigation published tonight proves once again that the return of all hostages will only be possible through a deal," the families wrote.

"For Ori, Almog, Alex, Hersh, Carmel, and Eden of blessed memory - it was too late. These six hostages survived 328 days in the impossible conditions of Hamas tunnels and should have returned home alive. Had the previous negotiations not collapsed - they would now be undergoing rehabilitation with their families."

The time has come to bring back all the hostages. We need a deal that will ensure the return of all hostages within a quick and predetermined timeframe. Every passing moment puts the hostages' lives in immediate danger and complicates the return of those murdered for proper burial. We must act before it's too late," they warned.