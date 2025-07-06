"We just got back from a 12-hour sweep. It's 104°F in this tent. No air, just heat. We're drenched in sweat, trying to rest, but it's like lying in an oven. If someone out there can send us an AC… I don't even know you, but I'll never forget it. We need this. Badly."

— IDF soldier currently stationed in Gaza

This week, temperatures are climbing past 90°F along both the Syrian and Gaza borders. Inside temporary IDF field tents, it’s even worse - many units are reporting internal temperatures of 100°F or more.

These tents trap heat like ovens. Soldiers returning from intense missions are unable to rest, recover, or even breathe properly. Military regulations currently do not provide portable AC units for these camps, leaving a dangerous gap in basic conditions.

That’s why Shomrei Yisroel launched the “Keep Our Soldiers Cool” initiative - to bring immediate cooling relief to soldiers in combat zones.

What Your Support Can Provide:

- Portable air conditioner for soldiers' tent $375

- Generator to power cooling equipment: $720

- Industrial fan for larger rest areas: $160

- Extra long extension cord: $54

All equipment is deployed within 48 hours, offering real, measurable relief in the field. Soldiers will use it for months during their missions.

The need is urgent - temperatures are expected to remain above 90°F for the next two weeks. Every hour without proper cooling puts more soldiers at risk when they need to recover between missions.

Am Yisroel Chai!

*Shomrei Yisroel Organizers*