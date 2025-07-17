A source familiar with the indirect ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, taking place in Doha, Qatar, has denied reports that Hamas has agreed to the Israeli redeployment maps presented by the Israeli delegation.

The Palestinian Arab news agency "Quds Press" reported that the source stated the mediators had received the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) redeployment maps from the Israeli delegation, and that they reflect some progress toward Hamas's position. However, the source emphasized that they still do not meet Hamas's minimum requirements.

According to the source, the mediators are continuing discussions with both Israel and Hamas in an attempt to bridge the gaps and reach an agreement on the redeployment maps.

The source also mentioned that the top priority in the current stage of negotiations is to reach an agreement on three key issues: the entry of humanitarian aid, "withdrawal maps from the Gaza Strip," and the required guarantees for implementing a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.

The source added that negotiations on the release of hostages and imprisoned terrorists have not yet begun and will only start after an agreement is reached between the parties on these three crucial issues.